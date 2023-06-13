Christo Wiese wants his prestigious Lanzerac wine estate back and is closer to getting it

It looks like entrepreneur and business tycoon Christo Wiese is one step closer to regaining control of the prestigious Lanzerac wine estate in Stellenbosch. This was after the Western Cape High Court gave Wiese the go-ahead to pursue his lawsuit against Markus Jooste.

It should be noted that according to News24, Wiese sold the wine estate in 2012 to a ''foreign consortium'' for R220 million worth of shares in Steinhoff. Wiese is arguing that he was tricked or fooled into selling to Lanzerac Estate Investments by Jooste.

The tycoon is appealing to the court to cancel the sale contract and give him back his wine estate. Alternatively, Wiese wants the court to force Jooste and Lanzerac Estate Investments to pay him out the value of the estate. He would therefore return the Steinhoff shares.

It should be noted that Steinhoff shares were trading at R22 per share at 12:30 on Tuesday. JOOSTE ALLEGED MALEFICENCE Wiese argues that in 2011, Jooste said he was representing a group of third-party buyers, but in actual fact, he was behind the deal from the very beginning.