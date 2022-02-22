Chrome and PGM miner Tharisa issues new shares for JSE and LSE

The shares are expected to be admitted on February 22, 2022.

THARISA, the integrated platinum and chrome resources group, has applied to the JSE and Financial Conduct Authority for the listing of 10.7 million new ordinary shares to trade on the main market of the JSE and the LSE.

Following admission, Tharisa will have 285.7 million shares in issue of which 282.3 shares have voting rights. The share price increased 3.3 percent to R31 on the JSE yesterday.

Tharisa currently holds 3.35 million shares in treasury to make provision for the potential requirement to allot shares to participants in the Tharisa share-award plan, exercising vested appreciation rights.

The company’s principal asset is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life, and the ability to extend operations underground by at least an additional 40 years.