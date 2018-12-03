After one of Tiger Brands food factories was linked to a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since early 2017, the company will be facing a class action lawsuit after a South African court on Monday granted a class action certificate to victims of listeriosis. Reuters

In April this year, Business Report reported that Richard Spoor, a human rights advocate who previously masterminded a massive class action on behalf of gold miners with silicosis, filed the lawsuit on behalf of families affected by the listeria outbreak.





The case against Tiger Brands was clear, Spoor said.