Pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks cancelled the points rewards system that it partnered with Royal Dutch Shell, more commonly referred to as Shell, is the world's largest energy company with annual revenues equivalent to the South African gross domestic product (GDP). Leon Nicholas African News Agency (ANA)

Clicks Club Card rewards members would earn one reward point, which was equivalent to 10 cents, for every litre of fuel that was filled at a participating Shell service station.





Clicks chief commercial officer, Rachel Wrigglesworth, told Business Insider that the partnership has ended and the deal would end on 30 November. Club card members had been informed via an SMS that was sent this week.



