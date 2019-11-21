Clicks and Shell end rewards point partnership
JOHANNESBURG - Pharmaceutical health and beauty retailer Clicks cancelled the points rewards system that it partnered withRoyal Dutch Shell, more commonly referred to as Shell, which is the world’s largest energy company with annual revenues equivalent to the South African gross domestic product (GDP).
Clicks Club Card rewards members would earn one reward point, which was equivalent to 10 cents, for every litre of fuel that was filled at a participating Shell service station.
Clicks chief commercial officer, Rachel Wrigglesworth, told Business Insider that the partnership has ended and the deal would end on 30 November. Club card members had been informed via an SMS that was sent this week.
Clicks has over 8 million customers who subscibe to their rewards card programme and 80% of Clicks total sales see the rewards card swiped with it, which allowed the retailer to pay back R504 million in cashback rewards, according to Business Insider.
Users took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the canceled partnership:
I might as well throw away my Clicks Club card. What's the point now? I only got cashback because I fill up at Shell.— IG: Yanga_g (@Yanga_Gee) November 18, 2019
Guys Clicks club card points are the only ones that matter and they're pulling out of their deal with Shell 💔— Harper (@WayneH__) November 18, 2019
That's how we get most of our points.
@Clicks_SA So what's the story with the club card cancellation?— Jakaranda (@Jakarandajim) November 21, 2019
1. Is it true?
2. If so, how do I claim my cashback rewards?
3. If so, why? 🤔
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE