Clicks ClubCard wins big at SA Loyalty Awards

The Clicks ClubCard loyalty programme has been awarded ‘Best short-term loyalty marketing campaign’ and ‘Best use of multichannel loyalty communication’ at the South African Loyalty Awards, announced on Thursday. ClubCard was also highly commended in the ‘Best loyalty retail programme’ and ‘Best long-term programme’ categories.

The South African Loyalty Awards, now in their fourth year, celebrated loyalty excellence and innovation. The South African Loyalty Awards are the loyalty industry’s most coveted awards rewarding excellence, benchmarked against international standards and measurable results. The oldest retail loyalty programme in South Africa, Clicks ClubCard has been loved and supported by South Africans for more than 27 years, delivering consistent long-term value to its loyal customers.

It is one of the most used loyalty programme with over 9.7 million members, growing by 600 000 new members in the last year alone. Since its inception, the programme has paid more than R5.5 billion in cashback spend. The reason for its sustained growth and longevity is the programme’s transparency, simplicity and easily redeemable rewards, says Clicks Head of Marketing, Dr Melanie van Rooy.

“Compared to most reward programmes, it is very easy to earn – and redeem – rewards via Clicks ClubCard. This convenience, coupled with value and differentiation, remain highly relevant to today’s consumer,” she says. The programme’s wide range of affinity partners including Engen, Discovery Vitality, eBucks, Sorbet, ARC Store and Specsavers, amongst others, are selected based on a deep understanding of customers’ needs through insight and data analytics. and how much value they add to customers’ lives. Recent innovations to the programme include personalised digital and online experiences and journeys, personalised ClubCard deals on the Clicks app, the ability to obtain a digital card via WhatsApp and a vertical digital card for better visibility on smartphones.

Interestingly, the availability of digital channels has resulted in almost 10% digital enrolment. Clicks has also partnered with Vodacom to offer customers access to an enhanced online shopping experience, including ClubCard benefits and personalised digital engagement. It was also the first health and beauty retailer partner in the VodaPay Super App.

The Clicks ClubCard Seniors Club and Baby Club, launched in 1999 and 2011 respectively, provide customers in these segments added value, offering 4% cashback as opposed to the standard 2% on most baby products. The success of Baby Club, which provides access to exclusive campaigns such as the recent FNB promotion where members could earn 8% cashback on Tuesdays if they paid for baby products with their FNB card, and other benefits have helped Clicks achieve a significant share of the local baby and accessories category. “Leading in customer loyalty is one of Clicks’ strategic priorities,” said Van Rooy.

“In our experience customer loyalty allows for sustainable growth which is why we are constantly looking at adding value to the programme.” In the modern retail environment, meaningful and personal customer relationships have become key differentiators. This, explained Van Rooy, required that Clicks evaluate the way it interacted with consumers to create a differentiated, relevant customer experience through personalisation.