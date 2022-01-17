Coca-Cola's new platform JAMII will focus on sustainability on the African continent

Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola Africa has announced the launch of JAMII, a new platform that focuses on sustainability on the continent. JAMII is a Swahili word that means community, society, and people.

Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit vice-president for Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Patricia Obozuwav said, “Consolidating our sustainability efforts under this umbrella will allow us to strengthen our value proposition and make good on our promise to continue to be a trusted partner for sustainable growth in Africa". The platform houses existing and new sustainability initiatives and the company hopes to attract like-minded partners to help accelerate the on-the-ground impact of its initiatives. According to Coca-Cola, JAMII will build and expand on past accomplishments in three areas: water stewardship, the economic empowerment of women and youth, and waste management. The company said this will be delivered together with bottling partners, system employees, and several NGO partners.