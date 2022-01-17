Coca-Cola's new platform JAMII will focus on sustainability on the African continent
Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola Africa has announced the launch of JAMII, a new platform that focuses on sustainability on the continent.
JAMII is a Swahili word that means community, society, and people.
Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit vice-president for Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Patricia Obozuwav said, “Consolidating our sustainability efforts under this umbrella will allow us to strengthen our value proposition and make good on our promise to continue to be a trusted partner for sustainable growth in Africa".
The platform houses existing and new sustainability initiatives and the company hopes to attract like-minded partners to help accelerate the on-the-ground impact of its initiatives.
According to Coca-Cola, JAMII will build and expand on past accomplishments in three areas: water stewardship, the economic empowerment of women and youth, and waste management. The company said this will be delivered together with bottling partners, system employees, and several NGO partners.
Coca-Cola Company’s Africa president Bruno Pietracci said: “We recognise the responsibility we have as market leaders to make a meaningful difference. Creating economic opportunities for people in dire need of it or reducing the impact of our operations on the environment, we are committed to making that difference.”
Coca-Cola said in the area of women and youth economic empowerment, JAMII will promote and stimulate entrepreneurship opportunities through the provision of improved access to skills training, networks, finance and markets.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE