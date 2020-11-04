Coega Development Corporation appoints Khwezi Tiya as CEO

CAPE TOWN – The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) Board announced on Wednesday that it had appointed Khwezi Tiya as the chief executive effective from January 2021.

Former chief executive Pepi Silinga resigned in September to join the Transnet National Ports Authority of the CDC.

The CDC Board then undertook a recruitment process.

CDC said it had looked to source a suitable candidate to step into the shoes of the chief executive of the organisation and lead it in its quest to remain the most successful special economic zone in the country, as well as to steer it to its next level of success and recognition as a force to be reckoned with not only in the South Africa but more so throughout Africa and globally.

CDC said, "Tiya, who is no stranger to the CDC, brings with him a wealth of experience, integrity and solid investment focus. He brings with him a collective of all the attributes that the CDC requires from a leader to grow it to unimagined levels.