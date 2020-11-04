Coega Development Corporation appoints Khwezi Tiya as CEO
CAPE TOWN – The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) Board announced on Wednesday that it had appointed Khwezi Tiya as the chief executive effective from January 2021.
Former chief executive Pepi Silinga resigned in September to join the Transnet National Ports Authority of the CDC.
The CDC Board then undertook a recruitment process.
CDC said it had looked to source a suitable candidate to step into the shoes of the chief executive of the organisation and lead it in its quest to remain the most successful special economic zone in the country, as well as to steer it to its next level of success and recognition as a force to be reckoned with not only in the South Africa but more so throughout Africa and globally.
CDC said, "Tiya, who is no stranger to the CDC, brings with him a wealth of experience, integrity and solid investment focus. He brings with him a collective of all the attributes that the CDC requires from a leader to grow it to unimagined levels.
“His credible reputation as an acclaimed and empowering leader will undoubtedly benefit the interests of the shareholder, the Province of the Eastern Cape and the entire country given the role the CDC plays on national economic and social infrastructure projects."
Tiya holds a BSc. Civil Eng. (University of Natal, South Africa); an MBA (Nyenrode Business Universiteit, the Netherlands) and a MSc. Financial Management (SOAS, University of London, UK) among other accreditations.
"The combination of his knowledge of the public policy environment, leading cross- functional teams, understanding of global financing and investment with African focus, the project environment and the intricacies of relating that to the specific challenges for companies, including knowledge of the related nexus of infrastructure, energy and industrialisation, will be a critical enabler for the CDC as it seeks to realise its vision," it said.
BUSINESS REPORT