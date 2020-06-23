Comair gets cash offer

JOHANNESBURG – Administrators in charge of South African airline Comair said on Tuesday that they had received a cash offer for the carrier from a company and they would require a week to secure the funding.

The administrators, who had been expected to present a restructuring plan for the airline on Tuesday, asked creditors for another week – until June 30 – to finalise the offer before presenting the plan.

Comair had to file for business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection, in May after a President Cyril Ramaphosa announced nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, which forced airlines to suspend all commercial flights. It said last month that it was unable to meet its debt obligations as it was not generating any cash.

The administrators said in a statement that they had “received a non-binding expression of interest for cash funding in the form of debt, equity and post-commencement funding”.

“The practitioners (administrators) require that this interested group make a binding offer, that can be set out with reasonably sufficient detail in the business rescue plan,” read the statement.