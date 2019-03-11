JOHANNESBURG - Comair has expressed their sympathies to the lives lost in the Ethiopian Airlines, flight ET 302 tragedy which saw the aircraft crash near the town of Bishoftu 62 km south-east of the capital Addis Ababa on Sunday morning killing all 157 people on board.



The Boeing 737 Max-plane, which underwent a routine maintenance check on February 4, was flying from Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport to Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when it crashed. Earlier this year, Boeing delivered the first 737 MAX 8 to Comair Limited, making it the first airline in sub-Sahara Africa to operate the fuel-efficient jet.





Comair said it had ordered eight of these aircraft as part of its fleet renewal strategy, with the last one due for delivery in 2022.





Wrenelle Stander, executive director of Comair’s airline division said, " Our sympathies are with those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy of Ethiopian Airlines, flight ET 302, especially the families and loved ones of the deceased. We cannot speculate on the causes of this accident, or the Lion Air accident in October 2018, which only a full investigation will resolve."





Following the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy, Comair said that it will continue to monitor the various investigations by the relevant authorities and are in close contact with both Boeing and the SACAA.





FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes are parked near Boeing Co.'s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Stander said, " The 737 MAX 8 is one of the most commonly used aircraft in many airlines today and by November 2018, 330 737 MAX 8 aircraft were in operation globally. Our highly trained and experienced flight crew and engineers remain vigilant. If we receive information that requires us to reassess the situation, please be assured we will take appropriate action in the interests of the safety of our staff and customers. Safety remains our foremost priority and we will not compromise on the safety of our crew and our customers."





Comair operates domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee and also operates as a low-cost carrier under its own kulula.com brand.



