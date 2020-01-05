Community development lies at the core of AVBOB’s business and social investment strategies. AVBOB is a mutual assurance society, which is owned by its more that two million policyholders.
They are committed to growing their business specifically to give better support to policy holders in rural areas, and do so through their innovative enterprise development model.
All their branches are independently owned, and through AVBOB’s assistance with infrastructure, they establish successful businesses which, in turn, employ a vast amount of people.