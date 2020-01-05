Community development at AVBOB’s core









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Community development lies at the core of AVBOB’s business and social investment strategies. AVBOB is a mutual assurance society, which is owned by its more that two million policyholders.

They are committed to growing their business specifically to give better support to policy holders in rural areas, and do so through their innovative enterprise development model.

All their branches are independently owned, and through AVBOB’s assistance with infrastructure, they establish successful businesses which, in turn, employ a vast amount of people.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





AVBOB’s commitment to community development also extends to the education sector of South Africa. In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, AVBOB is actively combatting literacy issues through their donation of state-of-the-art container libraries to underprivileged schools throughout the country.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





Furthermore, in a drive to eradicate dangerous pit latrines at schools, AVBOB is contributing to the Department’s Sanitation Appropriate for Education project through the construction of ablution facilities.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Through these sustainable community development projects AVBOB is truly realising their commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, along with fostering a legacy of success for many South Africans.



