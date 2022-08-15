Community members protest at Northam platinum mine, demand capable black managers be appointed

Members of the community in Northam, Smarshblock, and Thabazimbi in Limpopo gathered outside the Northam platinum mine to protest against the lack of transformation in the mine. On Monday, the group demanded that capable black leaders are appointed to strategic positions in the platinum group metals miner.

The group also wants proper and transparent procurement for both business and employment. The community members also called for all projects to be put on hold and be reviewed with immediate effect and allow the community, or give local companies, opportunities to participate. Chairperson of the community Bosney Mashao said: “We are tired of being made fools of by this mine. We need a new black general manager who will not be a referee and player at the same time.”

The community members also called for all the new or upcoming employment opportunities to be only given to members of the community with immediate effect. “An external investigator is appointed to investigate all the inboarding of mine management as well as opportunities in all the projects especially the so-called head office projects as they do not include the participation of local companies,” said Mashao. He said the community demands that black companies be given reasonable opportunities.

Northam spokesperson Marion Browser said the mine was in the process of transformation. The community members delivered a memorandum of demands to the mine and gave it seven days to respond. BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE