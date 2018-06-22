JOHANNESBURG - Samples of contraband sugar confiscated by Kenyan police have tested positive for lead and copper while failing to meet quality standards on microbiological matter which determines the shelf life of consumable goods.

The high presence of copper and lead in the sugar means millions of Kenyans have been exposed to the harmful effects of heavy metals, which cause a wide range of diseases and disorders, the Daily Nation reported on Friday.

Lead causes cancer of the kidneys, brains and lungs, affects the development of the nervous system and the brain, decreases intelligence in children, and causes anaemia and high blood pressure.

The confiscated sugar, which was found in Eastleigh, Nairobi, two weeks ago and re-packaged in Kabras packs, was determined not fit for human consumption as it had not been inspected when it entered the country.

Labelling details show the consignment of white and brown sugar had been milled in Brazil but packed in different countries, including the United Arab Emirates and India.

- African News Agency