Coronation Fund Manager share price leaps by more than 6% on the JSE

DURBAN - Coronation Fund Managers share price leapt by more than 6 percent on the JSE yesterday morning after the asset manager reported an 8 percent increase in profits for the six months to end March and delivered a dividend, boosted by a short-term performance in its portfolio.

Profit for the period increased to R624million, up from R578m and revenue also was up by 8percent to R1.77 billion compared to last year's R1.63bn. The group declared an interim dividend of 178c.

Chief executive Anton Pillay said while it was impossible to ignore the immediacy, depth and duration of the economic impact, a very real human tragedy sat at the heart of these extraordinary times. “Despite this unparalleled environment, Coronation’s revenue is up 8percent and net profit is up 8percent year-on-year from end-March 2019. This can be attributed to improved relative short-term performance in our portfolios and tight cost control,” Pillay said.

He added that while short-term performance was encouraging, especially within the domestic and global equity portfolios, the long-term performance across portfolios remained excellent. However, the group said the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted financial markets with a swiftness and ferocity normally only seen in a classic financial crisis, pushing the world economy into a recession.

As a result, Coronation pointed out that key asset classes included in its client portfolios were down, with the All Share Index declining by 17.7percent and the All Bond Index down by 7.1percent, while the MSCI All Country World Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned 0.3percent and 0.8percent in rand, respectively, during the six-month period.