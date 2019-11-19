CAPE TOWN - Coronation Fund Managers, one of the largest investment managers in the country saw net outflows of R43,9 billion, or 7.5 percent of its assets under management (AUM) in the year to September 30 and shareholders should expect outflows to remain negative until the industry flows turn positive.
The timing of this was difficult to predict, as the collective investment schemes industry was being impacted by a shrinking pool of formal savers, which was further aggravated by the weak economic environment, CEO Anton Pillay said at the release of the annual results Tuesday.
The weak economy had also affected both market returns and the formal savings industry, notwithstanding some encouraging outperformance by their clients’ portfolio’s under very tough conditions in 2019.