Couriers warning of delays as a result of last week’s unrest in KZN and Gauteng

COURIER companies are not yet operating in affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following last week’s violence, and nationally customers were warned that some deliveries might be late. PostNet, for instance, warned on its website that shipments destined to and from Durban, Ladysmith, Richards Bay and Pietermaritzburg were severely delayed as a result of last week’s unrest.

Dawn Wing said on its website that it had closed operations from July 15 across KwaZulu-Natal, and in the central business district of Johannesburg and Alexandra, where clean-ups were under way, and in Vosloorus, Katlehong, Jeppe, Denver, Mayfair and Braamfontein. High risk areas were Wynberg, Lombardy East, Marlborough Gardens and Soweto, where some malls were still closed. The Courier Guy said disruptions had caused delays of up to 24 hours for the delivery of goods and in KwaZulu-Natal all kiosks and branches were running on skeleton staff. The firm’s Durban depot in Westmead was looted and because all the office equipment was stolen, communication with the branch was still difficult. Door 2 Door Couriers said its office in Durban was closed last week, but it had suffered no damage or injury to staff, and the office was opened again yesterday.

The Sendr courier company responded to BR’s queries by saying it was delivering to all the provinces except KwaZulu-Natal. Courier IT also said it was not yet delivering to KwaZulu-Natal, but was active across the rest of the country. [email protected]