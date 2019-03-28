Cummins has officially launched its state-of-the-art premises in the highly acclaimed business area, Waterfall Logistics Precinct in Waterfall City. Photo: Reinier Harmse Photographix

CAPE TOWN – Cummins, a global manufacturer of engines and power systems, bolstered its presence in Africa with the opening of state of the art premises in Waterfall Logistics Precinct in Johannesburg, the vice-president of distribution business, Tony Satterthwaite, said yesterday. The 15355m² facility represents a R350million investment and houses the Cummins Southern Africa regional headquarters, its rebuild operations and the group Africa Learning Centre and Gauteng Operations.

The group relocated from offices in Kelvin and Longmeadow in Johannesburg.

The facility is the biggest in Africa for Cummins - it operates in 12 other African countries, in four Middle Eastern countries, and has joint ventures in three more African countries.

Cummins Africa and Middle East executive managing director Thierry Pimi said in an interview that they were experiencing mixed growth in its African markets, with steady growth in South Africa and stronger growth in some of its other markets such as Morocco and Ghana.

Also, some markets were more challenging in dollar terms, because of exchange rate fluctuations, he said.

However, the group looked forward to being part of the anticipated growth in infrastructure on the continent, in the expected growth of the energy and extractive industry sectors, and in meeting the after-market and sales requirements of its clients, Pimi said.

He said that they had moved to new premises because they wanted a “world class facility”.

The new facility would bring all the group's services and products together for clients, would provide in-house collaborative opportunities and it would augment the rebuild capacity on the continent.

