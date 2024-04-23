Curro announces Themba Baloyi as board chairman

The board of listed independent school group Curro Holdings announced yesterday that an independent non-executive director Themba Baloyi had been appointed as chair-elect to succeed Santi Botha, after the company’s AGM on June 12 this year. Baloyi has been an independent non-executive director of the company since November 2020. Botha announced in June last year her intention to step down from the board at the shareholders annual meeting on June 12, 2024.

Botha has been a director since July 2012, and was chairperson since April 1, 2013. Botha said in a statement: "Themba's leadership skills, business experience and his commitment to education make him well placed to lead the board and to add value to the direction and growth of Curro's business for the benefit of all stakeholders. His appointment illustrates the sound governance principles and processes put in place by the board to ensure a seamless succession and to secure the continued independence of the board." She said she anticipated a seamless transition between her and the incoming chair-elect, affirming confidence in the continuation of the positive working dynamic among the chairperson, board, and CEO Cobus Loubser.

In addition, Douglas Ramaphosa was appointed as lead independent director. Ramaphosa has been an independent non-executive director since 2018. Professor Sibongile Winnie Frieda Muthwa would not be making herself available for re-election as a director at the annual meeting, this after serving as a director of Curro for 11 years. Busisiwe Mathe was appointed as independent non-executive director with effect, yesterday. Mathe is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors and is the CEO of Orirori Consulting & Executive Accelerator Africa.