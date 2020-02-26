Curro shares tank over poor results

CAPE TOWN – Curro Holdings’ share price tanked nearly 15 percent on Tuesday after “disappointing” results for the year to December 31 and despite the independent schools company planning to invest about R1 billion in further growth and development projects in 2020.

Chief executive Andries Greyling said yesterday at the release of the results: “Although Curro has just undergone a process of consolidation we’re ready to expand our offering in a strategic manner. We will selectively take advantage of acquisitions and high potential greenfield opportunities, especially in the Curro Academy and DigiEd segments."

The share price slid 14.6 percent to a low of R11.53 in midday trade, before closing at R12.45 - down 7.78 percent.

Recurring headline earnings and recurring headline earnings a share decreased by 15 percent to R212 million, paying 51 cents.

This was due to a strategy to retain learners in a weak economy, which hurt revenue per learner, an increase in interest paid from R2bn invested in acquisitions and new campuses since R2 016, a changing the composition of learner numbers that adversely impacted teacher numbers as well as economic pressure on some schools at the upper end of the market and in selected rural areas.