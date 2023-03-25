Cyber criminals target Nedbank clients - 41 000 cellphone numbers obtained

Cybercriminals are not resting and have targeted Nedbank clients. According to the financial institution at least 41 000 Nedbank clients have been targeted in this massive cyberattack.

Annaleigh Vallie, Nedbank’s head of corporate communications, told TimesLIVE on Friday that 41000 cellphone numbers were taken by the online fraudsters. WHEN DID THE ATTACK HAPPEN? It should be noted the attack on Nedbank took place between March 15-18.

According to TimesLIVE, the cyber criminals tried to generate fake or fraudulent profiles on the Nedbank MoneyApp. The fraudsters did this by using valid SA identity numbers. Nedbank said that, “these identity numbers were already in the possession of the attackers and obtained from external sources.” “No Nedbank systems or client accounts have been compromised as a result of this incident. The attackers, however, managed to retrieve about 41 000 Nedbank client cellphone numbers linked to the ID numbers through the attack.”