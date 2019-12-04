JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Public Enterprises P ravin Gordhan has said that the next best option for e mbattled state-owned South African Airways (SAA) is to be placed into business rescue.
Alf Lees MP - DA member of the standing committee on public accounts - said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was pleased by Gordhan's decision.
Lees said in a statement, " The DA has long held that business rescue was the only viable option to prevent SAA from placing any further burden on our ailing economy and the taxpayer. It is very unlikely that the application for business rescue for SAA will be conceded to unless there is a further bailout, presumably amounting to R2 billion, from the South African taxpayer in order to provide the working capital required to enable SAA to continue trading."