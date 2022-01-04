Data centre firm Digital Realty to buy majority stake in Africa’s Teraco

Lockdown and remote work have accelerated the shift to online ecosystems and cloud computing, driving up demand for data centres, which are physical spaces housing computers that store and process data.

DATA centre operator Digital Realty Trust said yesterday, it would acquire a majority stake in Africa-based Teraco, valuing it at about $3.5 billion (R55bn), in a bid to expand internationally as the pandemic fuels demand.

That has made data centre operators a key space for private equity investments since the pandemic, with both CyrusOne and QTS Realty Trust also signing multi-billion dollar deals in 2021 to capitalise on the boom, and driving consolidation in the sector.

Digital Realty, which has more than 280 data centres across the world, said it would buy the 55 percent stake in the Africa-based data centre services provider from a consortium of investors including Berkshire Partners and Permira.

The deal is expected to be about 1 percent dilutive to Digital Realty’s core funds from operations (FFO) per share in 2022 and add to it after 2023.