Datatec brings a wealth of new talent on board at non-executive level with new appointments

Datatec, the international information and communications technology company, has announced that Luis Rapparini has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from September 1, 2022. According to the company, Rapparini has extensive experience as a finance and internal audit executive developed over his career with British American Tobacco (BAT), Raízen and Royal Dutch Shell working in local, regional and global positions, with wide exposure to national and international investors.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was chief financial and investor relations officer of Raízen, a joint venture start-up, where he played a fundamental role in the significant growth of the business while building robust governance in a complex environment. Thereafter, he joined Royal Dutch Shell as chief audit officer, heading internal audit and reporting directly to the audit committee, Datatec said. Rapparini now holds a number of non-executive roles at listed Brazilian corporations and is chair of the audit committee of Datatec’s subsidiary, Logicalis Latam. He holds an MBA Finance from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as well as a post-grad degree in information technology and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, from the same university.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Ekta Singh-Bushell, who has served as an independent non-executive director since June 2018, would retire from the board at the annual general meeting on July 27 and would not seek re-election in order to focus on her other commitments. The company made more board changes as it appointed Deepa Sita to the audit, risk and compliance committee with effect from July 1, 2022. Chair of the Datatec board Maya Makanjee said: “We are delighted to welcome Luis to the board. He has already proved to be an excellent addition to our governance in Logicalis Latam in his role as audit committee chair for that business, and we look forward to his contributions on the main board of Datatec.

Story continues below Advertisement