Tiso Blackstar has sold one of its newspapers, Sunday World to Fundudzi Media which is owned by businessman David Mabilu. Photo: Supplied



JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo businessperson David Mabilu has stepped in as a white knight to buy the Sunday World newspaper that was to have been closed by Tiso Blackstar.

Mabilu’s company, Fundudzi Media, would buy the Sunday World, a provided statement said yesterday.





Tiso had said earlier this year that it needed to close the Sunday World as part of a restructuring.





T iso managing director Andy Gill said affected employees of Sunday World would be transferred to Fundudzi Media, but that the paper would continue to operate from Tiso Blackstar’s premises during the transition period.





“We are excited about this great opportunity to play a role in shaping the future of the media landscape in South Africa, and to contribute towards the diversity of ownership, voices and perspectives which are important to our constitutional democracy. We plan to maintain the highest standards of quality and ethical journalism,” Mabilu said.





He said “great plans” for the paper would be announced in due course, including the appointment of an editor.



