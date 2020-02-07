JOHANNESBURG – The process of exiting its aerostructures manufacturing business was at an advanced stage with retrenchments on the cards, Denel said yesterday.
The state-owned arms company had applied to the Public Enterprises and Finance departments to wind up Denel Aerostructures, which was granted last year.
Under Denel’s turnaround strategy the company is exiting non-core areas of activity, divesting from non-viable core business areas and focusing on viable core business activities to return to profitability.
Denel made a R1.7 billion loss in the 2017/18 financial year. Last year Denel faced a liquidity crises, which saw it battle to pay its 3 500 employees and seek government assistance.
The divisional chief executive of Denel Aeronautics, Mike Kgobe, said the company had concluded the consultation as required by the labour act, with relevant stakeholders including unions and representatives of non-unionised employees.