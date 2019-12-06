JOHANNESBURG - A settlement agreement has been reached under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), clearing Dr Dennis George, former general secretary of the Federation of Unions of SA (FEDUSA), of any wrongdoings with respect to his private investment in Ayo Technology Solutions.
Fedusa dismissed George, its former general secretary, in May 2019, saying he was guilty of misconduct with respect to this investment.
Dr George stated that his intention had been to warehouse the shares purchased in AYO Technology Solutions in his private company Difeme Holdings on behalf of Fedusa.