Dennis George cleared of wrongdoing by the CCMA









Dr Dennis George, former general secretary of the Federation of Unions of SA (FEDUSA). Photo: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG - A settlement agreement has been reached under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), clearing Dr Dennis George, former general secretary of the Federation of Unions of SA (FEDUSA), of any wrongdoings with respect to his private investment in Ayo Technology Solutions.

Fedusa dismissed George, its former general secretary, in May 2019, saying he was guilty of misconduct with respect to this investment.

Dr George stated that his intention had been to warehouse the shares purchased in AYO Technology Solutions in his private company Difeme Holdings on behalf of Fedusa.





The warehoused shares were purchased with the aim of empowering trade unions, workers and rural communities. He did not receive any personal financial gain as a result of the purchase. FEDUSA was not aware of the transaction, and did not authorise it; however, neither did the trade union federation pay for the warehoused shares.





FEDUSA and Dr George agreed at the CCMA to settle the dispute amicably and the terms of the settlement are confidential. FEDUSA has not paid any compensation to Dr George in exchange for the settlement of the dispute.





Both Dr George and FEDUSA wished each other well in their future endeavours, and agreed that neither party would make any disparaging, untrue, or negative remarks about the other.





Dr George said he was indebted to the CCMA, and appreciative of how the institute fulfilled its responsibility as a dispute resolution organisation that ensures social justice in the workplace. “Cameron Morajane, CCMA Director, should take pride in the professionalism of the CCMA and the enormous contribution his organisation made to resolving this dispute,” he said.





“I would like to thank my spiritual leader Pastor Ray McCauley of the Rhema Bible Church and Dr Iqbal Survé for their support and encouragement during this difficult time,” he added. “I also appreciate the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who made a special phone call to me, confirming that character separates average people from extraordinary individuals.”



