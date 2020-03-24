Diageo to avail 135,000 litres of sanitiser toward Kenya's Covid-19 battle

JOHANNESBURG - Alcoholic beverages company Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, has pledged to produce 135,000 litres of sanitiser to help protect Kenya's health workers in the fight against Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, the company, Diageo said its subsidiary East Africa Breweries would enable production of the sanitiser to help overcome shortages and protect frontline healthcare workers.

"Health care workers are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic and we are determined to do what we can to help protect them," Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes said.

"This is the quickest and most effective way for us to meet the surging demand for sanitiser around the world."

Diageo, one of the world's ’s leading distillers, will provide Grain Neutral Spirit, a 96 per cent strength ethyl alcohol used primarily in the production of vodka and gin, and make it available at no cost to hand sanitiser producers, to help overcome shortages in healthcare systems.