Digital marketing agency Shift One expanding to Germany

DYLAN Kohlstädt, founder and chief executive of Shift ONE has announced that the B2b company is expanding to Germany. The Cape Town-based company is a digital marketing agency that was founded in 2011.

In a statement, Kohlstädt said the expansion has been in planning for months. “I’ve relocated with my family to Germany to open up our new EU-based branch, which will be based near Hannover,” she said. She said the move aims to keep the company’s vision of a global agency developing globally relevant digital marketing solutions and strategies to grow its B2B and select B2C client’s businesses and brands.

“It makes sense for us to also have offices in the northern hemisphere considering most of our clients are focused on global markets,” Kohlstädt said. She said she would continue running the business while focusing on its digital marketing strategic deliverables. “Michael Wimpey, our MD, and Head of Dev and Design, will continue to manage the creative and tech deliverables, as well as run the day-to-day operations of our Cape Town-based offices,” she said.

Kohlstädt said the Coronavirus pandemic also influenced the move. “I guess I have Covid to thank, it has been a real mixed blessing, but without the pandemic this move would have been a lot more disruptive than it has been – with nearly all of our clients working remotely, and most of our team working remotely, it’s been seamless,” she said. According to her website, Kohlstädt has 20 years of working experience in the digital marketing field. She also founded a digital marketing academy in 2013.