Dis-Chem in national drive to stock more locally produced retail goods
DIS-CHEM Pharmacies is working in close collaboration with the Department of Small Business Development in a national drive to stock more locally produced retail goods.
It said the initial goal was to stock about 400 locally produced items, in time rising to more than 2 000 as part of a national strategy to grow South African manufacturing.
It said this came at a time when many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were in desperate need of life support during the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns. A Bureau of Economic Research study estimates the number of SMEs to be in the region of 2.2 million. These contribute considerably to the economy and create more than 11 million jobs.
Saul Saltzman, an executive director at Dis-Chem, said: “As a company that supports businesses, we support and mentor entrepreneurs, and we are fortunate to have partnered with some small businesses that have grown significantly in recent years.”
The small companies with which Dis-Chem has partnered included True Earth, Irene’s Gourmet and Usisi Brands. Dis-Chem provided these firms with advice on standards in labelling and packaging, brand awareness, and regulations and compliance.
Saltzman said: “We are both gratified and excited that we can tell the real stories of everyday South African business owners. Through them, we hope to educate, empower and inspire more entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and ultimately contribute to the development of our country.”
