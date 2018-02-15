SA pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem on Thursday reported a 14.2 percent increase in retail turnover to R7.9 billion for the 22 weeks to 2 February 2018. File picture: Henk Kruger

JOHANNESBURG - South African pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem on Thursday reported a 14.2 percent increase in retail turnover to R7.9 billion for the 22 weeks to 2 February 2018.

Total group turnover grew by 13.1 percent to R8.5 billion, while comparable store growth and sales price inflation for the period were 5.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

Dis-Chem said comparable store growth was heavily impacted by the extent of new space added in the current reporting period - an additional 30 stores were added in the 22 weeks to the 2 February 2018 relative to the comparable period as the company grew its presence in underrepresented markets.

"We are comfortable that the industry fundamentals and the Dis-Chem brand positioning, the focus of which remains on an unrivaled pharmacy offering, dedicated front shop service and a differentiated stock range, continues to allow us to trade well through challenging market conditions," group chief executive Ivan Saltzman said.

“Supported by our store roll out strategy, we remain focused on ensuring we continue to grow our market shares in the categories that we serve."

