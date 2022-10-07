Discovery Bank partners with EasyEquities on share trading platform

Clients can open a new EasyEquities account, or link an existing one, through the Discovery Bank app, with the aim of making investing in local and global brands and other asset classes simpler and more accessible.

“The platform is transparent, easy-to-use and makes equity trading cost-effective and intuitive for all kinds of investors, from first-timers all the way through to seasoned traders,” Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank said in a statement yesterday.

Discovery Bank clients can now buy, hold and sell shares on local and international stock exchanges and access a range of ETFs, ETNs, as well as cryptocurrency.

Clients were able to transfer funds between their Discovery Bank accounts and their EasyEquities ZAR account in real time, at no cost and with no lock-up periods.