Discovery launches a pay-as-you-go gym service at Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs

The Discovery group is launching a new gym initiative for its customers. Customers can go to the gym for free until the end of July, as an introductory offer to its new Vitality Pay as you Gym service, the company said earlier this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Vitality Pay as you Gym “Making physical activity more accessible for all Discovery clients, Discovery Bank will offer Vitality Pay as you Gym to all clients, including those with a Discovery Account”, Discovery said in a statement. Discovery clients can access more than 170 Virgin Active and Planet Fitness clubs nationwide.

Story continues below Advertisement

How does it work? Clients simply go to a club, scan the QR code at the entrance, seamlessly pay the access fee of between R75 and R100 (depending on the facility) from either a Discovery Bank transaction account, credit card or using Discovery Miles, and enjoy their workout. As an introductory special offer, Discovery clients can make unlimited use of Vitality Pay as you Gym for free between 20 June and 31 July 2022 and get a free smoothie after their first visit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Discovery also announced that it is also offering customers an account with no monthly fees, named the Discovery Account. This new account will be eligible for the Vitality Pay as You Gym service. Virgin Active Finances

Story continues below Advertisement

In its results for the year to March 31, 2022 Brait, which owns Virgin Active, said the past year had seen significant restructuring while debt was refinanced, raising 88.4 million UK pounds (R1.8 billion) of new capital in Virgin Active. New management had also been appointed. Brait said there had also been strong growth in the membership since the start of the calendar year across the key territories, from some 754 000 active members as at December 31, 2021 to 847 000 active members currently. The capital raise and amalgamation of Kauai and Nü chains of healthy fast casual restaurants was expected to expedite Virgin Active’s recovery back to 2019 operational levels.