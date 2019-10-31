Discovery rewards are changing. This is what you need to know









South Africa - Johannesburg - 11 December 2018 - Discovery building, Sandton. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) CAPE TOWN - Discovery, the insurance behemoth is changing its popular Vitality reward points scheme. According to the company the phasing out will happen next year - January 2020 to be exact. It should be noted that Discovery has over half a million Vitality members. So what is happening? Discovery said that its new currency will be called 'Discovery Miles'. "In 2020, you can earn Discovery Miles for getting active, driving well and spending your money responsibly. Plus, you can play the gameboard for even more Discovery Miles," the company said.

It seems that the new points system or currency will be a single rewards system across Discovery's banking and healthcare platforms.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

If you have any Vitality reward points leftover on 1 January 2020, the company will replace them at an exchange rate of 1 Vitality reward point to 6 Discovery Miles, no matter when their expiry date is.

In fact, you won’t have to worry about rewards expiring anytime soon, Discovery said, because Discovery Miles remain valid for five years.

Supplied





EARNING POINTS

According to the company, if you have Vitality Health, Vitality Drive and Vitality Money, you can earn the maximum of 300 Discovery Miles instantly.

Here’s how to get your goals:

Exercise: if you’re a Discovery Vitality Health member, you can achieve your personalised weekly exercise goal by getting active in various ways. You’ll earn 100 Discovery Miles instantly for each goal you achieve.

Drive: if you’re a Discovery Insure client, you can achieve your weekly driving goal by driving a consecutive 100 km event-free each week. You’ll earn 100 Discovery Miles instantly for each goal you achieve.

Money: if you’re a Discovery Bank client, you can achieve your money goal by banking well and earning Discovery Miles for purchases over R20 made with your Discovery Card. You’ll earn 100 Discovery Miles instantly for each goal you achieve.

Once you earn your Discovery Miles for achieving any of the three goals (each 100 Discovery Miles will update you).

STORES

According to BusinessTech, Discovery will give you 75% back in Discovery Miles when you purchase things at Woolworths and Pick n Pay. The insurer will also give you 50% back in Discovery Miles for your purchases at Dis-chem, Clicks, Totalsports and Sportsmans Warehouse

Discovery has also said that Vitality members without a Discovery Bank credit card will still receive their up to 25% back paid in cash into their nominated bank account.

If you have a Discovery Bank credit card, the company says that you’ll earn up to 20% back in Discovery Miles when you fill up at BP and selected Shell stations or ride with Uber.

It is important to note that you can also earn up to 1 Discovery Mile for every R15 you spend on all qualifying purchases every time you shop in-store or online.

So where can you spend your Discovery Miles?

There will be new places where you can spend your new miles. These are some of the new places you can use your Discovery Miles come 2020:

Box Office

Exclusive Books

iStore

NetFlix

Typo

"With a host of exciting new Vitality Active Rewards partners like Netflix, Cotton On, Makro, Cape Union Mart, and kulula.com. Owing to high demand, different rewards may be available at different times."

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE