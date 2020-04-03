Business ReportCompanies
Discovery Vitality introduces new benefits to customers during lockdown

DURBAN - Discovery Vitality is adjusting its wellness offering to members to encourage healthier choices during the 21-day lockdown. 

Dinesh Govender, Chief Executive of Discovery Vitality said, "Vitality is a dynamic behaviour change programme aimed at encouraging people to improve their health. We’ve therefore redesigned our offering to create Vitality at home to ensure we can help members stay healthy and get rewarded in a manner that is relevant in this difficult period". 

The Vitality Active Rewards weekly maximum goal has been dropped to 300 points for all members. 

Vitality is introducing an online fitness programme with a daily schedule of high-intensity workouts, yoga, surprise fitness challenges and more. 

These will be free to all South Africans and available at home through the Vitality section on Discovery’s website and social media channels from Monday, 30 March 2020.

"We have created a daily multi-slot Vitality Home Workout schedule that can be accessed across our digital channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said Govender. 

Members can also enjoy discounts on home entertainment through Vitality Active Rewards.

Vitality members will get double their regular cash back on HealthyFood at Woolworths or Pick n Pay, which means Discovery Bank clients will be able to get up to 100 percent cash back on healthy food items. Vitality members will also get a free Pick n Pay delivery voucher to use on their next Pick n Pay online shopping experience and it is valid until 30 April 2020.

To ease home schooling, members will have free access to customised digital learning support for grades 4 to 12 from MyTopDog, Vitality’s digital education partner.

Given the nature of our current context, Vitality has paused all physical health and fitness checks. However, members can still earn Vitality points by going online to do their fitness, and nutrition assessments by working out their Vitality Age and doing an online Vitality Kids Health Review.

Members will also get double their HealthyCare cash backon healthy essentials from partners Dis-Chem and Clicks.

Vitality members with Vitality Active Rewards can donate their Discovery Miles to a new Vitality MoveToGive campaign to curb the spread of Covid-19 in areas without adequate access to sanitation. To donate, members can select MoveToGive as their reward on the Discovery app. 

Donations will help build handwashing stations in South Africa’s informal settlements in support of UNICEF’s ‘Little Hands Matter initiative’. The Discovery Fund has committed to match all member donations towards this campaign.

