Discovery warns profit could be wiped out due to coronavirus

JOHANNESBURG - Discovery said on Friday its profit for the year ended June 30 could be erased by provisions to take account of the new coronavirus and volatility in long-term interest rates.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main measure of profit for South African companies, will fall by 90 percent to 100 percent, to between 78.9 cents ($0.0468) and zero, it said in a statement.

It had reported a HEPS of 789 cents in the last fiscal year.

The company, which reports full-year results on Sept. 16, had predicted a decline in HEPS of between 70 percent and 90 percent for the full year in a June trading update and had scrapped its dividend.

While the amount of R3.3 billion it had provisioned for Covid-19 related impacts remains unchanged, Discovery said continuing volatility in interest rates in South Africa and Britain will reduce its headline earnings.