Disney the most attractive stock among investors – study

Investors are most interested in investing in Disney stock, despite ongoing strikes at the mass media company, according to an in-depth analysis of TikTok and Instagram posts. New research revealed that Disney was the most talked about stock on social media as the entertainment giant had the highest number of videos published and viewed, and the most hashtags used across TikTok and Instagram.

The findings come from a new study by online trading provider City Index, which analysed every company in the S&P 500 based on how much content on their stocks and shares had been created and viewed on TikTok and Instagram. City Index is an award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years’ experience in supporting clients, providing instant and secure access to global markets. The new study found that Disney was the most discussed company when it comes to stocks and shares. Netflix had the second most videos and hashtags dedicated to it, while Amazon was third.

Videos on the top 10 most popular companies had been viewed more than 117 million times. The study showed that there had been 80 million views of videos with the hashtag of #disneystock, #disneystocks, or #disneyshares, the highest amount out of all 500 companies that were included in the analysis. Those views came from 6 151 videos. Study creators discussed the company’s financial performance, and whether it was a good time to invest in the stock.

There were 44 177 hashtags related to Disney stocks and shares, and the company’s share price has been around $85 (about R1 500) in recent weeks. It was down more than $100 from its all-time high above $200 in March 2021, which came after California health officials confirmed theme parks would be allowed to reopen as Covid restrictions eased. The second most popular stock on social media was Netflix, which has more than 13 million video views on TikTok and Instagram.

The global streaming service was the subject of 1 384 videos about its financial performance, with 4 635 hashtags mentioning #netflixstock, #netflixstocks or #netflixshares. Netflix shuttered its mail order DVD business at the end of September, and its most recent earnings report revealed it had added 5.9 million new subscribers in the second quarter of this year. The company’s stock price was currently around $380, which was down from its all-time high in November 2021, when it peaked just above $690.

Amazon placed third in the ranking with more than 5.9 million video views about its stocks and shares, along with 17 278 hashtags, and 725 published videos. The company reported that for the second quarter of this year, ended June 30, it had net sales of $134.4 billion, while its share price had steadily risen this year, and was currently around $128. Social media’s fourth most popular stock was Tesla, which has 739 videos dedicated to it on TikTok and Instagram. They have received more than two million views, while there were 1 898 hashtags related to the electric car company’s stocks and shares. Tesla’s share price was around $260 and it has a market capitalisation of $813bn, which was the second highest out of the companies in the top five, behind Amazon on $1.32 trillion.

In fifth in the social media stocks ranking was Walmart, with more than 4.7 million views of videos discussing its financial performance, along with 2 570 dedicated hashtags. The top 10 was rounded out by Costco in sixth, Microsoft in seventh, 3M in eighth, Nike in ninth and Starbucks in tenth. A spokesperson for City Index said this data painted a fascinating picture of which companies’ financial performance attracts the most interest, excitement and discussion on social media.

“The companies at the top of the list are some of the biggest brands in the world, which highlights how the general public are most comfortable approaching the complex world of the stock market through the businesses and brands with which they are most familiar,” they said. They added that the strong appetite for advice and guidance on trading is demonstrated by the fact that videos in the top 10 companies in the list had more than 117 million views in total. “As trading continues to become more accessible to people who aren’t working in the finance industry, and following the rise of so called ‘meme stocks’ over the past two years, it will be interesting to see how the discussion of the best trading and investment opportunities continues to develop on social media.”

