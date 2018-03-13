JOHANNESBURG - Lonmin Plc on Wednesday announced that its non-Executive Director Dr Len Konar has decided to retire from the Lonmin Board with immediate effect.

Konar has been a non-executive director at Lonmin since 2010 and will be pursuing an international opportunity.

"On behalf of my colleagues on the Board, I would like to thank Len for his contribution and commitment to the Board and the Company during his eight years at Lonmin. The Board would like to wish Len every success for the future," Lonmin’s Chairman, Brian Beamish said.

Beamish said as a consequence, Resolution 9 relating to the re-election of Konar that was to be considered at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday will be withdrawn.

"The withdrawal of this item of business does not affect the validity of the proxy form or any proxy votes that have already been made in respect of other Resolutions."

- African News Agency (ANA)