Dr Shirley Zinn appointed chairperson of V&A Waterfront

The V&A Waterfront, one of the country’s most successful public-private partnerships, has appointed Dr Shirley Zinn and chairperson of its board of directors. The V&A Waterfront is jointly owned by the Government Employees Pension Fund (represented by Public Investment Corporation) and Growthpoint Properties.

Dr Zinn previously held human resources director positions at Reckitt Benckiser, the South African Revenue Service, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Woolworths Holdings. She has her own business, Shirley Zinn Consulting, and was an extraordinary professor of human resources management at University of Pretoria and recently completed her contract as an adjunct professor at the University of Cape Town. She has alsserved on boards at DHL: Global Forwarding SA, Starfish Greathearts Foundation, Sygnia Asset Management, Institute of Bankers, Shoprite Holdings, the Board of Cricket South Africa and on the Council of the University of Cape Town.