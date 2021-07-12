Dr Shirley Zinn appointed chairperson of V&A Waterfront
The V&A Waterfront, one of the country’s most successful public-private partnerships, has appointed Dr Shirley Zinn and chairperson of its board of directors.
The V&A Waterfront is jointly owned by the Government Employees Pension Fund (represented by Public Investment Corporation) and Growthpoint Properties.
Dr Zinn previously held human resources director positions at Reckitt Benckiser, the South African Revenue Service, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Woolworths Holdings.
She has her own business, Shirley Zinn Consulting, and was an extraordinary professor of human resources management at University of Pretoria and recently completed her contract as an adjunct professor at the University of Cape Town.
She has alsserved on boards at DHL: Global Forwarding SA, Starfish Greathearts Foundation, Sygnia Asset Management, Institute of Bankers, Shoprite Holdings, the Board of Cricket South Africa and on the Council of the University of Cape Town.
Currently, she is director on the boards of Sanlam, MTN-SA; Afrocentric; AdvTech; and Spur Corporation among others.
She holds two Master’s degrees, one from the University of the Western Cape, and one from Harvard, and a Doctorate from Harvard. She is author of the book, Swimming Upstream, an autobiography focusing on her personal and professional journey.
David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, said they looked forward to gaining from her “insights into our business strategy, culture and leadership while the V&A progressed in implementing its shared value strategy that supported innovation and job creation”.
BUSINESS REPORT