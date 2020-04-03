Droppa, the bakkie version of Uber shifts business model in Covid-19 response

CAPE TOWN - Droppa, the bakkie version of Uber, said yesterday (Thursday) it was shifting the focus of its business model in response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The on-demand e-hailing app will offer its services to sectors rendering essential services such as retail stores, warehouses, fresh produce farms, medical suppliers, and will also be made available to members of the public who require essential goods delivered to them.



Droppa’s original operating model allowed patrons and businesses to request a truck/ bakkie for furniture removals and logistics. It operates in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban.





Much like Uber, Droppa does not own trucks, but has driver-partners that have registered their vehicles, thus providing many employment opportunities.





“Covid-19 has brought new meaning to the word disruptive. All industries have been forced into a state of survival of the fittest and only organisations that are agile enough to change, have a better chance of living to tell the tale,” said Droppa chief executive Khathu Mufamadi.





South Africa’s biggest short term insurance group Santam said it will make R200 million available as Covid-19 relief to help clients, suppliers, and to contribute to the

government’s Solidarity Fund.





R135 million would go towards helping Santam clients in financial difficulty – both personal lines clients and SMMEs, with premium relief support over the next two months.

R20m had been set aside to assist Santam suppliers, while a R20m contribution would be made to the Solidarity Fund and other corporate social investment initiatives that were

critical in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.





