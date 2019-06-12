Brian Mpono the Group Corporate Affairs Executive (left) and Edison Power Group Chairman, Vivian Reddy (right). Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Edison Power Group (EPG) owned by entrepreneur Vivian Reddy has been named the Best Electrical Company in South Africa for the 10th consecutive year. PMR. Africa Chief Executive, Johan Hattingh said that this was an unprecedented achievement for any business in South Africa.

The company received its tenth Diamond Arrow Award at a Business Leaders event hosted by PMR Africa at the Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Club on 3rd June 2019.



Hattingh said, "This award is based on an annual research process where the respondents representing the Construction Industry in South Africa rated the Edison Power Group across a range of criteria and attributes such as Accommodating Client Requirements, Expertise, Quality, Responsiveness, Reputation, CSI and Timeousness".



"This award reflects the ethos of the Edison Power Group that is courage, professionalism and leadership," added Hattingh.

Edison Power Group Chairman, Vivian Reddy said that the company’s philosophy was to deliver quality workmanship and outputs and he was glad they were being recognized for this.

"I am really humbled by this award and all those that went before this.It is certainly in recognition of the hard work executed by our entire workforce. Bearing this in mind, I dedicate this award to the workers of Edison Power, who have sacrificed thousands of hours of hard work to satisfy our client base," said Reddy.

Edison Power Group has been a veritable rags to riches tale. Reddy began the company 3 decades ago with just R500 and a borrowed 1400 nissan half ton bakkie to create arguably the largest Electrical Contracting Company in South Africa.

His eureka moment came when he met Astronaut Neil Armstrong on a Boy Scout World Jamboree visit to Japan. Young Reddy on asking the first man on the moon for advice on his secret to success and was told "If You Dream It, You Can Achieve It".

'Persistence prevails when all else fails' has been Reddy’s mantra over the years.

Edison Power Group the most diversified Electrical Power Infrastructure business in Africa has also ventured into other specialists fields including: industrial electrification, transmission and distribution, smart energy solutions, utility services, communications solutions, power quality monitoring and renewable energy.

Following his successes, Reddy dedicated much of his life to philanthropic work. The Vivian Reddy Foundation and associated Trusts has contributed tens of millions of rands towards upliftment, educational, cultural and religious programmes.

Reddy, for his business and philanthropic successes has received numerous National & International Awards. Some of the awards include the UNISA Merit Award for Philanthropy, Lifetime Achiever Award in House of Commons London, World Tamil Economic Crown Jewel of the World Award, SA Institute of Black Property Practitioners (SAIBPP) for Transforming Property Sector Award and Father of the Nation Award for commitment to assisting destitute children and voted the Most Admired Business Person in KwaZulu-Natal.

He has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as “One of the leading entrepreneurs of Africa” and is a past winner of the SA Community Services Award owing to his humanitarian work.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala praised Edison Power Group on its achievement. Zikalala said, "This is an outstanding example of a Black Empowerment Company leading the way. Edison’s professionalism and capabilities are the benchmark for electrical contractors across the African continent. Much of this is due to Mr Reddy’s efforts and resilience. We congratulate both him and his company and wish them many more successful years".

