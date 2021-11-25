EduOne, a Cape Town based technology start-up acquired by education finance and fund management company Fundi

EduOne was founded in 2015 by Jason Basel and his co-founders James Kieser, Pieter Strydom and Ben Rath while they were university students.

The company was developed through the founder’s challenges with the education system. The start-up’s CEO Jason Basel said he saw other students struggling with decision-making and sought a way to resolve such issues.

“Students simply did not have enough information or support to make decisions about their further education and their careers. At 17 years old, few people even know who they are, never mind who they wanted to become,” said Basel.

In 2016, Fundi became EduOne’s largest stakeholder. After the acquisition, the process of integrating EduOne’s career guidance tool, EduConnect into Fundi as FundiConnect began.