EFF hits out at 'greedy employers' forcing staff to work during lockdown





The EFF said in a statement that the companies asre incorrectly characterising themselves as essential services.





The EFF said in a statement: "The workforce of some of these companies is way above acceptable standards. We are aware of a call center called Capita SA, a call centre based in Cape Town whose number of employees exceeds 400 people and has already instructed its employees to come to work in defiance of the lockdown. We are also aware of non essential companies in Wynberg Sandton who have already informed their workers to continue coming to work despite the lockdown."

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF have hit out at 'greedy employers' who the political party claims are forcing their employees to attend work during the national lockdown that will be implimented on Thursday at midnight.