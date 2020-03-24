EFF hits out at 'greedy employers' forcing staff to work during lockdown
JOHANNESBURG - The EFF have hit out at 'greedy employers' who the political party claims are forcing their employees to attend work during the national lockdown that will be implimented on Thursday at midnight.
The EFF said in a statement that the companies asre incorrectly characterising themselves as essential services.
The EFF said in a statement: "The workforce of some of these companies is way above acceptable standards. We are aware of a call center called Capita SA, a call centre based in Cape Town whose number of employees exceeds 400 people and has already instructed its employees to come to work in defiance of the lockdown. We are also aware of non essential companies in Wynberg Sandton who have already informed their workers to continue coming to work despite the lockdown."
The EFF further stated that they call for the monitoring of large and small firms that attempt to continue operations and put workers at risk while they do not fall in the category of essential workers.
"The corruption that may take place may be in the form of small and large firms applying for relief from the state while their operations continue."
The EFF said that military personnel and the South African Police Service must act swiftly and harshly on greedy capitalists who put the lives of South Africans at risk and undermine the efforts by the state to curb the spread of Covid-19.
"We urge all workers to identify and expose the greed of their bosses to SAPS and these individuals must be detained immediately," the EFF statement concluded.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE