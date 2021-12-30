Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises $337.4 million in equity financing

SpaceX, which counts Alphabet Inc and Fidelity Investments among its investors, hit $100 billion in valuation following a secondary share sale in October, according to CNBC. It had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing in April.

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $337.4 million in equity financing, the rocket company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for more details on the latest funding round.

The company competes with former Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos's space venture Blue Origin and billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic in the burgeoning constellation of commercial rocket ventures.

All three rocket companies have successfully launched civilians into space.