End of cheques is a historic moment for SA - FNB CEO

DURBAN - By 1 January 2021, individual consumers and businesses will no longer be able to cash cheques in South Africa.

A joint announcement by the SARB, FSCA, PASA and BASA confirmed that the issuing and acceptance or collection of cheques will cease from 31 December 2020.

Overall, cheques payments in South Africa contribute less than 0.1 percent of the total ecosystem in South Africa as customers adapt to digital platforms.

The end of cheques is a historic moment for South Africa, according FNB Chief Executive Jacques Celliers.

He said, “Cheques have been one of the most treasured payment methods by some customers and symbolised a different era of innovation. As a result, their necessary discontinuation is a nostalgic moment for us and our customers, however, we believe the future of payments is even more exciting for all of us".