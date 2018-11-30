Megan Pydigadu. Photo: CFO awards.

CAPE TOWN – Technology services provider EOH Holdings has announced that it has appointed Megan Pydigadu as its new group financial director. This comes after the previous financial director for the group John King resigned on the 3rd of October.

Stephen van Coller, Chief Executive of EOH Holdings, said in a statement : “Megan joins EOH after a career spanning articles at Deloitte in both Johannesburg and Boston, senior financial positions at De Beers and Bateman and most recently she was chief financial officer for Mix Telematics, a JSE- and New York-listed company, a position she held for over six years.

“I am really pleased to have secured the services of Megan at a time when we are not only rebuilding EOH as a much better and stable IT company but are actively pursuing organic growth as we entrench our position as Africa’s largest technology company."

Pydigadu will begin her work at the group on 15 January 2019.

Facts on Pydigadu:

1. Between 1993 – 1995, she graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal with her B.Com in Accounting.

2. In 1996, she received her Honors in Accounting at the University of the Witwatersrand.

3. Since August 2010, She has been Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Financial Director of MiX Telematics Limited (formerly Telimatrix Ltd) and served as its Principal Accounting Officer.

4. She completed her articles with Deloitte & Touche in 1999. She stayed on for a further two years as an audit manager.

5. She has extensive experience working for global groups having worked for both De Beers and Bateman Engineering in the head office function.

6. Pydigadu is also a member of South African Institute Of Chartered Accountants

