JOHANNESBURG- EOH Holdings has apparently been blacklisted from doing business with government according Africa News 24-7.





This comes after Africa News 24-7 exclusively reported that t he National Homebuilders Registration Council and the National Treasury placed the company on a database of restricted suppliers.





It is believed that the Registration Council requested for the company to be blacklisted after a contract was breached.





Meanwhile EOH Holdings announced that its chief executive Zunaid Mayet has stepped down from his role to take over as the head of the group’s newly-created subsidiary Nextec, as part of the company’s restructuring process.





EOH said it had also decided to reconfigure its board with the appointment of Jesmane Boggenpoel as independent non-executive director, chairperson of the governance and risk committee and a member of the audit committee in a bid to strengthen governance and to support the new business model.









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE