EOH Holdings bolsters transformation with two new directors

DURBAN - JSE-listed information technology group EOH Holdings yesterday strengthened its board by appointing two independent non-executive directors to enhance its transformation journey. EOH appointed Nosipho Molope and Bharti Harie to the board as independent non-executive directors with effect from January 1, 2021. The group said its board continued with its drive to broaden and strengthen the skills needed to take EOH into phase two of its transformation journey. “Having successfully concluded the ENS investigation and implemented the controls and procedures required for a JSE-listed company, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Nosipho Molope and Bharti Harie to the board as independent non-executive directors,” the group said. Last year, an investigation by ENSafrica revealed the rot that involved a series of suspicious transactions by a group of eight individuals in the group that took place between 2014 and 2017.

EOH has since made new appointments in its board to strengthen its corporate governance.

The prior governance issues at EOH saw US technology giant Microsoft terminating its contract with EOH Mthombo at the beginning of last year.

The group has gone about remedying the past issues and the Molope and Bharti appointments come after the group also appointed Dr Anushka Bogdanov, Andrew Mthembu and Michael Bosman as independent non-executive directors in June last year.

Molope, a chartered accountant, comes with a proven pedigree in the business sector. She is an independent non-executive director of a number of companies, including Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Mobile Telephone Networks, MTN SA and MTN companies in Rwanda, Uganda, Swaziland and Zambia, Engen and South32 Coal Holdings.

EOH said Molope would be stepping down from some of the boards during the first quarter of 2021 as she would have reached the end of her tenure on the boards.

Harie, an admitted attorney, is an independent non-executive director on the boards of Lenmed Investments, Ascendis Health and Stefanutti Stocks Holdings.

EOH shares closed 4.86percent lower at R4.70 yesterday.

