JOHANNESBURG – Technology service provider EOH Holdings said on Thursday that it expected revenue for the year to July to increase by 8 percent to about R16.3 billion.

Headline earnings a share was seen between 250 cents and 374 cents, down 55 percent to 70 percent from 832 cents.

The company, which provides the technology, knowledge, skills and organisational ability critical to Africa’s development and growth, said normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation from continuing operations would likely be between R1.71 billion and R1.938 billion, a decrease of 15 percent to 25 percent from R2.28 billion last year.

"Although challenging, the past year has re-focussed, energised and strengthened the business and made it more resilient," it said.

"EOH’s new strategy, structure and operating model will enable the business to return to past performance."

EOH is due to release its annual financial results on October 3.

- AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)