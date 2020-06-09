EOH makes first capital repayment milestone

CAPE TOWN – EOH Holdings made its first capital repayment milestone by repaying R540 million of the R1.6 billion, which was in excess of the R500m agreed with lenders, the group said in a market update.

EOH, which provides technology software and hardware services, is trying to reinvent itself after allegations of corruption in its past dealing with the government saw it close its EOH Mthombo business unit, and adopt a strategy at the end of last year, to reduce debt.

The payment was also well ahead of the August 31, 2020 deadline. The share price shot up 50.9 percent to R4.98 Tuesday Morning.

Since August last year, the group said it had repaid R1.77bn to its lenders – R1.14bn in capital and R626m in interest.

At the half-year results in August, a R1.6bn deleverage plan was agreed with lenders.