JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Eskom is taking legal action to recover R207m ($14 million) linked to contracts it alleges were improperly awarded to Deloitte Consulting in 2016, the cash-strapped state power firm said late on Monday.
Eskom, struggling with debt of over 450 billion rand and reliant on government bailouts to keep the lights on, is at the centre of a judicial inquiry into corruption at state entities, in addition to several other probes into mismanagement at the company.
The power firm’s chairman and acting chief executive Jabu Mabuza said in a statement that it had filed court papers against Deloitte to recover the money linked to contracts it was awarded by former Eskom executives, accusing the consulting firm of unfair practices.