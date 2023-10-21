Extreme weather and your insurance - Here's what you need to know ahead of heavy rainfall

On Sunday, the SA Weather Service issued a warning of heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal, highlighting the risk of severe flooding in the area and its surrounds. The World Economic Forum Global Risks Report released earlier this year listed ‘natural disasters and extreme weather’ as the second most severe risk on a worldwide scale over the next 10 years.

With South Africa’s recent surge in floods, the country is not excluded from this list of predicted high-risk areas. The Western Cape floods, which happened in September, caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure in the area. Moses Khangale, Manager of Stakeholder Programmes at Santam, has advised those living in the forewarned areas prone to extreme flooding to take precautions.